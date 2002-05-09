Pax TV renews four series

Pax TV has renewed four series for fall 2002.

Doc, the network's highest-rated show, will be entering its third

season.

It's a Miracle gets a fifth season.

Candid Camera will be back for a second season in the latest of

its several incarnations.

Miracle Pets, a spinoff of It's a Miracle, will be back for

another season.

More pickups and new series will be unveiled at Pax's upfront presentation

May 15 in New York.