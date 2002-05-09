Pax TV renews four series
Pax TV has renewed four series for fall 2002.
Doc, the network's highest-rated show, will be entering its third
season.
It's a Miracle gets a fifth season.
Candid Camera will be back for a second season in the latest of
its several incarnations.
Miracle Pets, a spinoff of It's a Miracle, will be back for
another season.
More pickups and new series will be unveiled at Pax's upfront presentation
May 15 in New York.
