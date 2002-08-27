Pax TV preps hefty fall-season promo
Pax TV is ready with a batch of promotional plans under the "Pax Premiere
2002" banner, in hopes of bolstering consumer awareness of such fall newcomers
as Sue Thomas: F.B. Eye, Just Cause and Body &
Soul and returnees Doc, It's a Miracle and Candid
Camera.
The network's "Pax Premiere 2002 Sweepstakes" will be plugged via radio, spot
cable, online, outdoor and print elements. It includes retailer The Dress Barn Inc. as a
partner.
Pax will also back "The Chance of a Lifetime Sweepstakes" with McDonald's
Corp.'s Ronald McDonald House Charities through Sept. 17. McDonald's will
support with tray liners, posters and "Happy Meal" bags.
