Pax TV preps hefty fall-season promo

Pax TV is ready with a batch of promotional plans under the "Pax Premiere

2002" banner, in hopes of bolstering consumer awareness of such fall newcomers

as Sue Thomas: F.B. Eye, Just Cause and Body &

Soul and returnees Doc, It's a Miracle and Candid

Camera.

The network's "Pax Premiere 2002 Sweepstakes" will be plugged via radio, spot

cable, online, outdoor and print elements. It includes retailer The Dress Barn Inc. as a

partner.

Pax will also back "The Chance of a Lifetime Sweepstakes" with McDonald's

Corp.'s Ronald McDonald House Charities through Sept. 17. McDonald's will

support with tray liners, posters and "Happy Meal" bags.