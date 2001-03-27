Pax TV adds two more joint sales pacts

Pax TV has entered into two more Joint Sales Agreement, this time with Hubbard Broadcasting's Albuquerque and Albany affiliates. The JSA's are with KOB-TV Albuquerque and WNYT-TV Albany. Both NBC affiliates will provide the local Pax affiliates in the market with marketing and sales infrastructure as well as repurposed newscasts. Pax now has 45 JSA's around the country. - Joe Schlosser