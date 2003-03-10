Pax stays home with Mom

Pax TV is producing an original movie for May sweeps called Secret Agent

Mom.

Doing the heavy production lifting will be Canada-based Toronto

Entertainment.

No surprise there -- numerous companies have fled the country, chasing cheaper

production dollars north of the border.

So, where is Toronto shooting the show? Surprise! Albuquerque. N.M.

According to a network source, Pax got a better-than-Canada offer from the

city, which, having had some success attracting theatrical production, is trying

to attract series TV, as well.

Of course, Secret Agent Mom isn't a series, but it could become one if

it connects with viewers, the source said.