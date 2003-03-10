Pax stays home with Mom
Pax TV is producing an original movie for May sweeps called Secret Agent
Mom.
Doing the heavy production lifting will be Canada-based Toronto
Entertainment.
No surprise there -- numerous companies have fled the country, chasing cheaper
production dollars north of the border.
So, where is Toronto shooting the show? Surprise! Albuquerque. N.M.
According to a network source, Pax got a better-than-Canada offer from the
city, which, having had some success attracting theatrical production, is trying
to attract series TV, as well.
Of course, Secret Agent Mom isn't a series, but it could become one if
it connects with viewers, the source said.
