Pax RX: More Doc

Pax TV has ordered eight more episodes of Doc, the network's new primetime series starring country singer Billy Ray Cyrus.

Doc, now at 21 episodes total, scored a 1.8 household rating last Sunday at 8 p.m., improving upon that time period's average by 100%, according to Nielsen Media Research. In its two-hour debut March 11, Doc, which stars Cyrus as a country doctor who falls for a woman from New York, posted record high ratings for Pax. - Susanne Ault