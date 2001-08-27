Trending

Pax pushing fall sked with Yahoo!

Pax TV is teaming up with Yahoo! to promote its fall schedule.

The network is getting its promotional page on Yahoo and is running a sweepstakes campaign that offers viewers a chance to win various prizes including TVs and Pax clothing. The Pax Watch and Win Sweepstakes will be promoted online, as well as through magazine inserts and direct-mail.

Yahoo will also provide chats with Pax stars such as Ed McMahon (Ed McMahon's Next Big Star) and Billy Ray Cyrus (Doc). - Joe Schlosser