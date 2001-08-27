Pax pushing fall sked with Yahoo!

Pax TV is teaming up with Yahoo! to promote its fall schedule.

The network is getting its promotional page on Yahoo and is running a sweepstakes campaign that offers viewers a chance to win various prizes including TVs and Pax clothing. The Pax Watch and Win Sweepstakes will be promoted online, as well as through magazine inserts and direct-mail.

Yahoo will also provide chats with Pax stars such as Ed McMahon (Ed McMahon's Next Big Star) and Billy Ray Cyrus (Doc). - Joe Schlosser