Pax pushing fall sked with Yahoo!
Pax TV is teaming up with Yahoo! to promote its fall schedule.
The network is getting its promotional page on Yahoo and is running a sweepstakes campaign that offers viewers a chance to win various prizes including TVs and Pax clothing. The Pax Watch and Win Sweepstakes will be promoted online, as well as through magazine inserts and direct-mail.
Yahoo will also provide chats with Pax stars such as Ed McMahon (Ed McMahon's Next Big Star) and Billy Ray Cyrus (Doc). - Joe Schlosser
