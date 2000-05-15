Pax TV is launching an extensive public service initiative in support of handgun control. The network was airing public service announcements (PSAs) last week, leading up to the Million Mom March on Sunday, May 14.

The march is dedicated to educating children on the dangers of guns.

The PSAs feature footage of Martin Luther King Jr.'s civil rights speech in 1963 and Vietnam veterans marching on Washington in 1971.

Pax executives are also producing a second set of PSAs to run through 2000.