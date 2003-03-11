Pax plays ball
Although fewer TV stations these days can make the numbers work, or clear the
time, to carry a schedule of Major League Baseball games, Pax TV is bucking the
trend.
Pax's WPXW-TV Manassas, Va. (an outlying suburb of Washington, D.C.), has made a
deal to carry 56 Baltimore Orioles regular-season games, taking over from
WBDC-TV Washington, which had the D.C. games last year.
The Orioles retain the rights, and the team will produce the broadcast and sell the
ad time.
In Baltimore, WJZ-TV (25 games) and WNUV-TV (39 games) share the broadcast
rights to the O's, but many Washingtonians consider their city the team's second
home.
In addition to the O's, Pax TV also has carriage deals for 20 New York Yankees games on
WPXJ-TV Buffalo and WSPX-TV Syracuse, both New York, as well as Florida Marlins
games (55 games on WPXM-TV Miami and WPXP-TV West Palm Beach, Fla.) and a new deal
for the Tampa Bay Devil Rays (65 games on WOPX-TV Orlando, WPXC-TV Jacksonville, WXPX-TV
Tampa Bay, all Florida).
