Pax Picks Model Citizens

Pax TV has picked the five babes/hunks (three women, two men) who will go from the runway to Main Street for its new reality series, Model Citizens.

The hour series, which debuts Oct. 4, features fashion models pressed into community service. Doing everything from building a basketball court for at-risk youth in L.A. to erecting a cabin for hikers on the Appalachian Trail in Virginia will be Ben Patterson, 28; Chantille Boudousque, 24; Daniela Melgoza, 25; Gretchen Eakins, 24; and Kellan Lutz, 19.

In addition to modeling, all have a number of TV credits, including former cheerleader and Ohio State Dance Team member Eakins, whose resume includes morning news anchor for Fox. Other collective credits include Monk, Dawson's Creek, Nash Bridges, and Days of Our Lives."