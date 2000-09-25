PAX PICKS UP COSBY

Eight Pax stations have picked up off-net episodes ofCosby, which launches in syndication today (Sept. 25.) Cleared in 92% of the U.S., Cosby (which aired for four seasons on CBS starting in 1996) will get run as a one-hour block on the Pax stations in top markets including New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Carsey-Werner Productions is distributing the off-net run of the show.