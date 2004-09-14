Pax Names Talented Kids Host

Dave Coulier, an actor who knows something about working with talented kids, has been signed to host Pax TV's new reality offering, America's Most Talented Kids, which launches Oct. 4.

Coulier played the uncle to Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, arguably also America's most profitable kids, on the long-running series, Full House. (Coincidentally, Coulier's co-star on that show, Bob Saget, also hosted a reality show with a four-word title beginning with America's, America's Funniest Home Videos.)

Judges for the pint-sized talent show will be kid stars Scarlett powers (Reba), Daryl Sabara (Spy Kids) and Bobb'e J. Thompson (The Tracy Morgan Show).