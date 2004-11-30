Pax Extends World Cup Comedy

Pax TV has picked up 13 more episodes of original series World Cup Comedy, executive-produced by Kelsey Grammer.

The hour-long show currently airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET. In each episode, two teams of comedians compete in short improv scenes based on real-life scenarios that might occur at home or in an office or restaurant setting. Adding laughs, the comics act out these scenarios in styles of movies, TV shows and music—for example, “a first date done as a Kung Fu movie.”

World Cup Comedy was created by Emmy winner Wayne Nelson Page and one of its hosts, Dan O’Connor (Wayne Brady Show, Seinfeld). Nelson and fellow host Mary Gallagher (Friends, Mad About You) play for audience laughs with backstage reporter Steve Kearin. The series is co-produced by Grammer’s Grammnet Productions and Nelson Page Entertainment.

Pax TV, owned and operated by Paxson Communications Corp., is available to 87% of U.S. television households.