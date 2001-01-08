A Pax Bonanza

Pax TV is developing two new series for the fall and has ordered another 22 episodes of the drama Mysterious Ways

for the 2001-2002 season. Pax executives, speaking at the first day of the Television Critics Association meetings in Los Angeles, said Pax is developing The Ponderosa, a western series based on NBC classic Bonanza,

chronicling the early years of the Cartwright family. Also in development is Left Behind, based on the Bible-based best-selling books by authors Tim LaHaye and Jerry Jenkins.