Pax Adds 10 for Fall

Part dove, part Peacock, with some Cold Turkey thrown in for good measure. That's Pax TV's new lineup for fall, sporting 10 new prime time series, the most in its history.

The network will be weighing into the reality fray for the first time, and in a big way. It has four shows in the works, Cold Turkey (from Stuart Krasnow of NBC's Average Joe), Model Citizens, court show Second Verdict, and an untitled fourth from Matt Kunitz, the man behind NBC's Fear Factor. NBC is a one-third owner in Pax and is taking a larger role in the network's programming plans.

Pax is also slating two new scripted dramas, swashbuckler Young Blades and apocalyptic tale Left Behind, the latter based on the religious blockbuster series. Pax is a family network with religious roots, but is moving away from the dove to an edgier, more Peacock feel.

Still, Pax points out that reality show Cold Turkey is about kicking a habit "that affects millions of people...a positive side to reality, exploring the world of self-esteem and keeping one's word."

On the entertainment/variety front are America's Most Talented Kids, The Magician and World Cup Comedy.

Two new game shows for fall are pop culture quiz On the Cover and Balderdash, based on the board game in which players have to identify the right definitions to obscure words while weeding out the bogus ones supplied by the other players, including themselves.

With Universal and MGM movie packages in hand, Pax will continue its MGM Night at the Movies on Friday, and add a Universal Family Movie on Saturday night.

On the specials front are space exploration documentary Mission Space, plus America's Junior Miss, Mrs. World and Mrs. America pageants.