Pavone Named Executive VP of WWE Studios

World Wrestling Entertainment has tagged consultant Mike Pavone to enter the squared circle.

Pavone, who has been a consultant to WWE's creative writing department, which comes up with content for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night Smackdown, has been named executive VP of WWE Studios.

He will head up production of theatrical releases, direct-to-DVD films, series and reality. He reports to WWE Chairman Vince McMahon.

His past credits in front of and/or behind the camera include Fox's Prison Break, CBS' The Client, and Showtime's Street Time.