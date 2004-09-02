Pauley Slips On Wednesday

NBC Unversal's new syndicated talker, The Jane Pauley Show, slipped slightly Wednesday to a 1.8 rating/5 share from Tuesday's 1.9 rating/6 share in 55 metered markets. That was after its slide from Monday's debut of a 2.4/7.

So far the show's rating is off 25% since its debut. Wednesday's 1.8/5 averaged a 28% drop from its lead-in average of a 2.5/8, and down 22% from its year-ago time period average of a 2.3 rating/7 share for September '03.

The good news was in the top market, New York, where the show (on WNBC-TV at 11 a.m.), averaged a 1.7/5, up 21% from Tuesday's 1.4/4 (it's Ellen lead-in was also up a whopping 81%). In L.A. (on KNBC-TV at 10 a.m.), the show did a 0.9/3, down 18% from Tuesday. In Chicago on WMAQ at noon, the show did a 0.8/3, down 33% from Tuesday.

NBC U was also pointing to upbeat stories in various smaller markets, including a 1.6 in Atlanta that was up 60% from Tuesday, and a 4.2 in Detroit, up 14%.