Pauley Says She's Bipolar

On the verge of the launch of her syndicated talk show, Jane Pauley revealed in her new autobiography that she became bipolar in 2001 after a rare reaction to steroids she was taking for a stubborn case of hives.

Pauley discusses the illness in her book, Skywriting, due out Tuesday. Today, Pauley has the illness under control, she says.

She is giving an interview on the issue to NBC News' Stone Phillips for an episode of Dateline on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

She'll also appear on The Today Show, the show she used to anchor, on Monday, Aug. 30, the same day The Jane Pauley Show launches.