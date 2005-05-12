Pauley Producer Shifts To Today

Colleen Halpin has been named senior producer of the Today show, NBC announced today.

Halpin will assist Today Executive Producer Jim Bell with the morning news program. She replaces Polly Powell, who was named bureau chief at NBC News' Burbank, Calif., bureau.

Most recently, Halpin served as supervising senior producer of The Jane Pauley Show. Prior to that, she was a producer for Dateline NBC from 1995 to 2004.

Halpin has received five National Emmy Awards, an Edward R. Murrow Award, a Sigma Delta Chi Award, a National Press Club Award, three National Headliner Awards, and a Fourth Estate Award among many others.

Halpin joined NBC News as a production coordinator in 1988 and later expanded her responsibilities to that of production manager and associate producer.

Halpin holds a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism from American University.