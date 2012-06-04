Retirement has been anything but quiet

for Paula Madison, who one year ago departed

her post as executive VP of diversity at

NBCUniversal.

Today, more than half of the veteran broadcaster’s

time is spent running the WNBA’s Los

Angeles Sparks, of which she is co-owner and

CEO. She spends another third of her time

working on the Africa Channel, which she

and her husband co-own with her brother.

And an increasing number of hours each week

are spent on philanthropic work, for causes

such as the United Way, the California Science

Center Foundation, the Los Angeles Public Library

Commission and more.

At NBCU, Madison led the charge for diversity.

One of her final assignments was to

forge a diversity agreement between Comcast,

NBCU, the government and minority groups

pressing for initiatives to be attached to Comcast’s

acquisition. She was instrumental in

steering Comcast and NBCU through myriad

agreements.

In her short time running the Sparks, Madison

has already managed to secure the WNBA’s first paid distribution deal, with Time Warner’s

regional sports network.

“I walked in wanting to do that,” says

Madison. “Most of the other teams that are

televised don’t actually get paid for their programming,

and some of them actually have to

pay a production fee.”

Madison’ current goal is to expand the

Sparks’ fan base. To bring in more of the faithful,

Madison is “developing ways to connect

to our audience, ways that have added value,”

she says. Among those are hosting postgame

concerts at Los Angeles’ Staples Center, where

the Sparks play.

“Staples holds just about 19,000 people for

any given game, and we have about 10,000

ticket-holders. The goal for us is to fill the rest

of those seats,” she says.

One of the ways Madison is trying to do

that is by offering ticket-holders concerts,

along with exciting basketball games, including

“Gospel Night” (which was very successful

last season) and “Faith and Family Night.”

Says Laurel Richie, president of the WNBA:

“Paula is doing a terrific job of marrying the

potential fan base in Los Angeles with programming,

content and events that are tailormade

for a wonderfully diverse organization.”

Madison also has confidence in her product:

“Once you get people in to watch a

WNBA game, they almost always come back

for more,” she says.