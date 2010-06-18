Paul Hewitt Upped at The CW

The CW has named Paul Hewitt senior VP of network

communications. He will report to Dawn Ostroff, The CW's entertainment

president, who announced the move June 18.

Previously VP of corporate communications for the network, Hewitt

succeeds Paul McGuire, who was named senior VP, Worldwide Corporate

Communications, for Warner Bros. Entertainment. He will oversee The CW's communications

and media strategy, both internally and across the network's programming,

advertising and station interests.

"Paul is a skilled strategist with exceptional media contacts and an implicit understanding of The CW's young demographic and how to reach it across all platforms," said Ostroff in a statement. "He is an outstanding public

relations executive, a peerless

writer and is well-respected inside

and outside the company."

Hewitt previously served as VP of communications for The CW

precursor UPN from 2003-2006, and also worked in corporate communications for

Fox Broadcasting.