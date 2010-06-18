Paul Hewitt Upped at The CW
By B&C Staff
The CW has named Paul Hewitt senior VP of network
communications. He will report to Dawn Ostroff, The CW's entertainment
president, who announced the move June 18.
Previously VP of corporate communications for the network, Hewitt
succeeds Paul McGuire, who was named senior VP, Worldwide Corporate
Communications, for Warner Bros. Entertainment. He will oversee The CW's communications
and media strategy, both internally and across the network's programming,
advertising and station interests.
"Paul is a skilled strategist with exceptional media contacts and an implicit understanding of The CW's young demographic and how to reach it across all platforms," said Ostroff in a statement. "He is an outstanding public
relations executive, a peerless
writer and is well-respected inside
and outside the company."
Hewitt previously served as VP of communications for The CW
precursor UPN from 2003-2006, and also worked in corporate communications for
Fox Broadcasting.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.