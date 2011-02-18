Paul Friedman Leaving CBS News
Following the
reshuffling of top management at CBS News last week, two CBS News executives,
Paul Friedman, executive vice president for news, and Barbara Fedida, executive
vice president of talent, are leaving the company.
"Customarily
when new leadership moves in, changes occur in top management to make room for
the new team," said Jeff Fager, incoming chairman of CBS News, in a memo to
staff Friday morning obtained by B&C.
The networkannounced Feb. 8 that Sean McManus, president of CBS News and Sports, would
give up oversight of the news division to exclusively be chairman of sports.
Fager,
executive producer of 60 Minutes, was
named chairman of CBS News and David Rhodes, former head of U.S. television at
Bloomberg, was named president of the news division.
Fager's full
memo follows:
"As David Rhodes and I prepare to take
over next week we want to inform you of some changes at CBS News. Customarily
when new leadership moves in, changes occur in top management to make room for
the new team.
The most significant is that Paul
Friedman will be leaving CBS News today.
Paul joined us in 2006 as senior vice
president in charge of hard news. He was promoted to executive vice
president in 2009. We want to wish him well, and thank him for his
dedication, hard work and many contributions to CBS News during the past 5
years.
Barbara Fedida will also be leaving CBS
News. Barbara joined CBS News in 2006 and served as executive director of
talent. She was promoted to vice president of talent and development in 2008.
She has also made significant contributions to CBS News during those years and
we wish her well."
