Paul Friedman Leaving CBS News

Following the

reshuffling of top management at CBS News last week, two CBS News executives,

Paul Friedman, executive vice president for news, and Barbara Fedida, executive

vice president of talent, are leaving the company.

The networkannounced Feb. 8 that Sean McManus, president of CBS News and Sports, would

give up oversight of the news division to exclusively be chairman of sports.

Fager,

executive producer of 60 Minutes, was

named chairman of CBS News and David Rhodes, former head of U.S. television at

Bloomberg, was named president of the news division.

Fager's full

memo follows:

"As David Rhodes and I prepare to take

over next week we want to inform you of some changes at CBS News. Customarily

when new leadership moves in, changes occur in top management to make room for

the new team.

The most significant is that Paul

Friedman will be leaving CBS News today.

Paul joined us in 2006 as senior vice

president in charge of hard news. He was promoted to executive vice

president in 2009. We want to wish him well, and thank him for his

dedication, hard work and many contributions to CBS News during the past 5

years.

Barbara Fedida will also be leaving CBS

News. Barbara joined CBS News in 2006 and served as executive director of

talent. She was promoted to vice president of talent and development in 2008.

She has also made significant contributions to CBS News during those years and

we wish her well."