Patrick tops Nat Geo TV

Former Federal Communications Commission chairman Dennis Patrick has been named to head up National

Geographic's cable channels, TV and film production and more as president of

National Geographic Ventures effective Jan. 6.

Patrick was most recently president and CEO of his own consulting firm, Patrick

Communications Inc., and of venture capital group Doeg Hill Ventures LLC.

Before that, he was president of AOL Wireless and CEO of Time Warner

Telecommunications. Patrick will resign his seat on the boards of National

Geographic Ventures and the National Geographic Society.

He replaces Richard Allen, who joined Vulcan Sports Media as president and

CEO. National Geographic Ventures is the wholly owned for-profit subsidiary of

the society. In addition to TV and film, it includes online, CD-ROM and

cartography.