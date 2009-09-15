Patrick Swayze Dies At 57

Patrick Swayze, who had breakout roles in steamy pic Dirty Dancing and later romanced Demi Moore in Ghost, died in Los Angeles Monday after a nearly two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 57.

Swayze most recently starred as a tough FBI agent in the A&E drama series The Beast. His battle with cancer played out publicly as his condition worsened just as the show's first season bowed on the cabler.

Trained as a dancer, the half-Apache actor started out in teen heartthrob roles and segued into romantic leads, while also appearing onstage and weathering injuries and accidents.

Swayze was raised in Houston, Texas, and his mother was a choreographer and ballet school owner. He trained with the Harkness Ballet and Joffrey Ballet Schools in New York, starting his career dancing for Disney on Parade. After appearing in "Grease" on Broadway, he made his film debut in 1979 in Skatetown, U.S.A.

