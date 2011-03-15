Patrick Re-elected To Head NABPAC
Larry Patrick will continue to oversee the National
Association of Broadcasters political action committee.
Patrick, chairman of station broker/banker Patrick
Communications, was re-elected chairman of the board of NABPAC. That doesn't
come as a big surprise since Patrick also received the Wally Jorgenson Award
from NAB as the broadcaster who has raised
the most money for the PAC, which supports "the cause of free and local
broadcasting."
Elizabeth Murphy Burns of Morgan Murphy Media and William
McElveen of Citadel were elected NABPAC TV and Radio vice-chairs, respectively.
