Patrick Re-elected To Head NABPAC

Larry Patrick will continue to oversee the National

Association of Broadcasters political action committee.

Patrick, chairman of station broker/banker Patrick

Communications, was re-elected chairman of the board of NABPAC. That doesn't

come as a big surprise since Patrick also received the Wally Jorgenson Award

from NAB as the broadcaster who has raised

the most money for the PAC, which supports "the cause of free and local

broadcasting."

Elizabeth Murphy Burns of Morgan Murphy Media and William

McElveen of Citadel were elected NABPAC TV and Radio vice-chairs, respectively.