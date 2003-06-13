Pate confirmed to head DOJ antitrust

Just in time to head the Department of Justice's review of News Corp.'s bid

to control DirecTV Inc., the Senate Friday confirmed R. Hewitt Pate to be

assistant attorney general for antitrust.

Pate has been acting chief of the antitrust division since Charles James left

to become general counsel of ChevronTexaco Corp. in October.

Speaking of the DirecTV acquisition, The Senate Antitrust Subcommittee will

hold a hearing on the deal Wednesday, June 18.