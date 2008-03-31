Passions Props Hit the Auction Block

Universal Media Studios hasn’t made the cancellation of Passions official, but when they hold a “public estate sale” of the set, that’s probably not a great sign for the show’s future.



While a UMS rep declined comment, the soap, which aired on NBC and then on DirecTV, will not be back for next season according to sources close to the show.



Instead, NBC Universal and Premiere Props are holding a two-day sale of thousands of props from the show on April 5 and 6 at the CBS Radford Lot in Studio City, Calif.



The show, which still airs on DirecTV channel 101, will end its nine-year run this August.



A portion of proceeds will benefit the Entertainment Industry Foundation.