Participant Media Names Three More Execs for Upcoming Network

Participant Media has named three more executives that will

oversee the launch of its upcoming network.





The company has named John Arianas as executive VP of

advertising sales and partnerships; Stephanie Ruyle as executive VP, content

distribution and affiliate partnerships; and Karen Ramspacher as senior VP of

research and insights. All three will be based in New York.





"As we enter a new era in the TV business, it was our

goal to attract a passionate and visionary team who would help us be a leader

in industry innovation," said Participant Television president Evan Shapiro.

"John, Stephanie and Karen are accomplished and forward-thinking

executives who have earned the trust and good will of partners across the

television industry."





The yet-to-be-named millennial-targeted net is expected to

hit the air this summer.