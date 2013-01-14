Participant Media Names Three More Execs for Upcoming Network
Participant Media has named three more executives that will
oversee the launch of its upcoming network.
The company has named John Arianas as executive VP of
advertising sales and partnerships; Stephanie Ruyle as executive VP, content
distribution and affiliate partnerships; and Karen Ramspacher as senior VP of
research and insights. All three will be based in New York.
"As we enter a new era in the TV business, it was our
goal to attract a passionate and visionary team who would help us be a leader
in industry innovation," said Participant Television president Evan Shapiro.
"John, Stephanie and Karen are accomplished and forward-thinking
executives who have earned the trust and good will of partners across the
television industry."
The yet-to-be-named millennial-targeted net is expected to
hit the air this summer.
