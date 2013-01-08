Participant Media Names More Execs for TV Network

Participant Media named executives in programming, marketing

and business affairs roles to spearhead the summer 2013 launch of a new,

to-be-named cable

network targeting millennials.

Kent Rees has

been named executive vice president, marketing, scheduling and operations; Belisa Balaban is

senior VP, unscripted programming, and Ben McLean is senior VP, legal affairs and business development.

Based in Los Angeles offices, Rees and Balaban will report to Evan Shapiro,

president, Participant Television. McLean will report to both Shapiro and

Participant Media COO Jeff Ivers.

Shapiro said in a release: "We are fortunate to have

such talent and vision on the team as we build to our launch next summer.

As we work to create a next generation TV experience, we sought out the next

generation of industry leadership. That is what we get with this team."

