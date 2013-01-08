Participant Media Names More Execs for TV Network
Participant Media named executives in programming, marketing
and business affairs roles to spearhead the summer 2013 launch of a new,
to-be-named cable
network targeting millennials.
Kent Rees has
been named executive vice president, marketing, scheduling and operations; Belisa Balaban is
senior VP, unscripted programming, and Ben McLean is senior VP, legal affairs and business development.
Based in Los Angeles offices, Rees and Balaban will report to Evan Shapiro,
president, Participant Television. McLean will report to both Shapiro and
Participant Media COO Jeff Ivers.
Shapiro said in a release: "We are fortunate to have
such talent and vision on the team as we build to our launch next summer.
As we work to create a next generation TV experience, we sought out the next
generation of industry leadership. That is what we get with this team."
