Parrish Switches Chicago TV Stations
Yet another switch on the seemingly always-in-flux Chicago news front. David Parrish, 9 p.m. supervising producer at WGN-TV Chicago, has joined WBBM-TV there as supervising producer of the 4 p.m. news.
Parrish replaces Tracy O’Brien, who is taking maternity leave. Parrish’s post is permanent, with O’Brien slated to return on a part-time basis.
