Paris Summer Olympics Close; NFL Preseason Begins: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Aug. 10-11)

Stephen Curry of the United States takes a three-point shot during the Men's Semifinal Game between United States and Serbia on day thirteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Arena Bercy on August 8, 2024

The final days of Paris Summer Olympics competition and Week 1 of the NFL preseason schedule top the live TV sports events airing this weekend.

Saturday’s Summer Olympics coverage on USA Network, E!, NBC, and CNBC conclude with the finals of several events on Saturday, including men’s basketball between the United States and France, women’s soccer, women’s water polo, and men’s platform diving. On Sunday, coverage includes the finals of women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s water polo and women’s weightlifting.

NFL Network will televise three preseason games, including the Chicago Bears-Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders-Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars contests. On Sunday, the network will air the Denver Broncos-Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams games.

On the golf links, CBS will air the final rounds of the PGA Wyndham Championship golf tournament. On the race track, USA on Sunday will televise the Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup race.

In baseball, Roku will stream the Los Angeles Angels-Washington Nationals game, and ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game will feature the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners.

In the octagon, ESPN on Saturday will televise a UFC Fight Night card featuring the Marcin Tybura-Serghei Spivac heavyweight rematch fight. Also on Saturday, ESPN will air the Luis Alberto Lopez-Angelo Leo featherweight title bout.