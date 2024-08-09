Paris Summer Olympics Close; NFL Preseason Begins: What’s on This Weekend in TV Sports (Aug. 10-11)
A look at the weekend’s top TV sports events on broadcast, cable and streaming services
The final days of Paris Summer Olympics competition and Week 1 of the NFL preseason schedule top the live TV sports events airing this weekend.
Saturday’s Summer Olympics coverage on USA Network, E!, NBC, and CNBC conclude with the finals of several events on Saturday, including men’s basketball between the United States and France, women’s soccer, women’s water polo, and men’s platform diving. On Sunday, coverage includes the finals of women’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men’s water polo and women’s weightlifting.
NFL Network will televise three preseason games, including the Chicago Bears-Buffalo Bills, Las Vegas Raiders-Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars contests. On Sunday, the network will air the Denver Broncos-Indianapolis Colts and Dallas Cowboys-Los Angeles Rams games.
On the golf links, CBS will air the final rounds of the PGA Wyndham Championship golf tournament. On the race track, USA on Sunday will televise the Cook Out 400 NASCAR Cup race.
In baseball, Roku will stream the Los Angeles Angels-Washington Nationals game, and ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball game will feature the New York Mets and Seattle Mariners.
In the octagon, ESPN on Saturday will televise a UFC Fight Night card featuring the Marcin Tybura-Serghei Spivac heavyweight rematch fight. Also on Saturday, ESPN will air the Luis Alberto Lopez-Angelo Leo featherweight title bout.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.