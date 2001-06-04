Parents want stricter media ratings

A study by the Minneapolis-based National Institute on Media and the Family finds some parents would like TV, video game and movie ratings to be tougher.

For example, parents interviewed found that half of TV programs rated TV-14 still were inappropriate for teenagers. They also said video game ratings were too lax, saying that one out of five should have a stricter rating. Movie ratings seemed to be more on target, but the parents studied found that one in ten PG-13 rated movies should have been rated R.

The NIMF study goes on to recommend that entertainment industries create a universal rating system for all media and institute an external board to assign and monitor ratings. The results of the study is published in the June 2001 issue of Pediatrics magazine.

- Paige Albiniak