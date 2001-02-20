Parents TV Council pooh-poohs Grammys

The Parents Television Council is calling on CBS and sponsors to "pull the plug" on tonight's Grammy Awards because of the inclusion of controversial rap star Eminem.

PTC Chairman Brent Bozell says, "I am horrified and dismayed that the (National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences) would showcase so prominently a person who promotes hatred, violence and vulgarity. However, I am equally horrified and dismayed that neither CBS nor any sponsors of this broadcast have seen fit to protest Eminem's inclusion in the program."

Eminem is up for four Grammys and is scheduled to perform with Elton John on tonight's broadcast. CBS executives had no comment.

- Joe Schlosser