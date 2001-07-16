Parents group slams Big Brother spot

The Parents Television Council is criticizing members of the Family Friendly Programming Forum for placing ads in the July 12 episode of Big Brother, which featured Justin Sebik, recently ousted from the show for pulling a knife on castmate Krista Stegall.

The PTC singled out General Motors, Procter & Gamble and Sprint, among other members of the Forum, which works to persuade networks to develop family-oriented, ad-friendly content.

Series generated from the Forum's efforts include the WB's Gilmore Girls and upcoming Raising Dad.

- Susanne Ault