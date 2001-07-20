Parents group pushes carding for media buys

In response to a hearing held Friday on media violence, the Parents Television Council asked for a "compromise among Hollywood, Capitol Hill, and retailers who sell violent, sexually graphic, or vulgar entertainment."

That compromise would have retailers voluntarily include a prompt at all cash registers that would remind the employee to check the identification of customers purchasing R-rated movies, M-rated video games or explicitly-rated music.

"A register prompt...avoids the sticky issue of censorship and helps parents keep objectionable material out of the hands of their children," wrote L. Brent Bozell, president of the PTC, in a letter to members of the House and Senate Commerce Committees. - Paige Albiniak