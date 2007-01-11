Paramount's Berman To Leave Post as Production Chief

Paramount Berman To Leave Post as Production Chief (WSJ)

Viacom Inc.'s Paramount Pictures is throwing in the towel on a risky experiment: having someone with no movie experience pick its films.

The Hollywood studio said yesterday that it was parting ways with its head of production, Gail Berman, less than two years after her appointment. The departure of Ms. Berman, a former television executive, has long been speculated. The 49-year-old executive was lured to Paramount as president from News Corp.'s Fox television network by studio chief Brad Grey to help turn around the Hollywood studio in March 2005.