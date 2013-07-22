Paramount's Amy Powell Adds Oversight of TV Division

Paramount Pictures has given Amy Powell the added position of president of Paramount Television, it was announced on Monday.

Powell, who is also head of digital entertainment and Insurge Pictures at the studio, is the first member of the recently announced start-up TV division, which aims to develop programming for all platforms -- including digital episodes and primetime series -- over the next five years.

"Amy has proven herself to be a highly-talented, innovative and creative executive," said Paramount chairman & CEO Brad Grey. "Her skill and experience working across all platforms, at engaging audiences, and, most recently her work at Insurge, will be instrumental as we build a versatile television operation."

Powell will report to Grey on her TV duties while continuing to report to Adam Goodman for Insurge and working closely with Rob Moore on digital and business affairs. She has led Paramount digital for the past two years, producing Web series like Burning Love, which aired on Yahoo and E! She joined Paramount in 2004 from Sony Pictures and began her career at CNN.