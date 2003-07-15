Paramount, Warner dispute Pauley placement
Paramount Domestic Television and Warner Bros. Domestic Television
Distribution are disputing NBC Enterprises' assertions that it has placed its new
talker, The Jane Pauley Show, in early fringe time slots on NBC-owned
stations in New York and Los Angeles for fall 2004.
John Nogawski, president of Paramount Domestic Television, said he has a
contract with WNBC(TV) New York that locks his shows, Judge Judy and
Judge Joe Brown, into 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. spots, respectively, through at least January
2005 and likely through the next fall.
"Paramount has gotten assurances from WNBC’s general manager and the top of
the NBC owned-and-operated group that they have a contract for our television
shows to air between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., and that is where they will air," Nogawski said. "Jane Pauley will premiere in a time period other than 3 p.m.-5 p.m. in New York."
Meanwhile, Warner Bros. is set to air The Ellen DeGeneres Show at 3
p.m. on KNBC-TV Los Angeles starting this fall.
"Ellen’s success in the time period will be determined by how it performs. If
Ellen’s a hit in the time period, it will stay on the air," said Jim Paratore,
executive vice president of Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and president of
Telepictures Productions.
NBC Enterprises declined comment, and executives from WNBC(TV) and KNBC-TV were
unavailable.
