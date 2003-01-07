Paramount ups Moussa

Isis Moussa has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing for

Paramount International Television, said Joe Lucas, executive VP of

sales and marketing for the division, to whom she reports.

Moussa, who previously was VP of marketing, continues to be

responsible for the division's overall marketing strategy. She also oversees

publicity, advertising, research and promotion, and she is working on the continued

development of a business-to-business Web site.

Moussa has been at Paramount since 1998. Prior to that, she was director of

publicity, promotions and research at Warner Bros. International Television for

two years.

Moussa graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where

she earned her bachelor of arts with an emphasis on international business