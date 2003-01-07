Paramount ups Moussa
Isis Moussa has been promoted to senior vice president of marketing for
Paramount International Television, said Joe Lucas, executive VP of
sales and marketing for the division, to whom she reports.
Moussa, who previously was VP of marketing, continues to be
responsible for the division's overall marketing strategy. She also oversees
publicity, advertising, research and promotion, and she is working on the continued
development of a business-to-business Web site.
Moussa has been at Paramount since 1998. Prior to that, she was director of
publicity, promotions and research at Warner Bros. International Television for
two years.
Moussa graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where
she earned her bachelor of arts with an emphasis on international business
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.