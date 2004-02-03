Paramount Taps Abel as Research Chief

Dawn Abel has been named senior vice president of research at Paramount Worldwide Television Distribution.

Abel takes the slot formerly held by former executive VP of Research Mike Mellon, who left Paramount in November to become ABC’s senior VP of research.

In her new position, Abel will be responsible for overseeing all quantitative and qualitative research for Paramount Domestic Television, Paramount International Television and Paramount Television Productions.

After joining Paramount in 1985, Abel was promoted to executive director in 1992 and VP of research in 1993. From 1994-1998, she was VP of programming, and from 1998-2000, she was VP of sales development and special projects. She departed Paramount in 2000 to become head of research for Carsey-Werner-Mandabach, returning to Paramount in 2003.