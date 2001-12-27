Trending

Paramount readies female fare

Paramount Domestic Television has started shopping a new daily reality show aimed at
women, and a number of key NBC owned-and-operated stations are said to be close
to clearing the series for the 2002-2003 season.

Life Moments is described as a daily one-hour series that goes behind the
scenes with pregnant women, women getting married and other female-oriented
topics.

The series is being produced by Pie Town Productions, the producers of The
Learning Channel's A Baby Story.

Insiders said the NBC O&Os in the top markets (including New York, Los
Angeles and Chicago) are in negotiations with Paramount executives for possible
clearance deals for next season.

NBC executives were not available for comment.