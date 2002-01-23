Trending

Paramount pushing Ticket , Moments

By

Paramount Domestic TV has renewed freshman series Hot Ticket on the
CBS owned-and-operated stations for next season and has sold new strip Life
Moments in more than 60 percent of the country for its fall debut.

Clearances for Hot Ticket, a weekly movie-review series, include
WCBS-TV New York, KCBS-TV Los Angeles and WBBM-TV Chicago.

Life Moments -- a daily reality series aimed at women, which has already
been sold on the NBC-owned stations for fall -- has added a number of new
markets including KIRO-TV Seattle and KSTP-TV Minneapolis.