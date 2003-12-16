Paramount Promotes Clew

Cary Clew was promoted to senior VP of business affairs and legal for Paramount Worldwide Pay Television.

Clew previously was VP of business affairs and legal for the division, focusing on the Western Hemisphere, Israel and the Middle East. He has been with Paramount since 1995, when he started as senior attorney responsible for home video, pay-per-view and pay-TV. Prior to joining Paramount, he spent five years as a senior associate at the law firm of Milbank, Tween, Hadley & McCloy and before that spent two years as an associate at Shearman & Sterling.

Clew graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in 1983 with a bachelor's degree in chemistry and then graduated magna cum laude from the University of San Diego's law school in 1986. After law school, Clew clerked for Chief Judge Manuel Real at the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.