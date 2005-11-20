Paramount Promotes Access Producer

Paramount Domestic Television has tapped Access Hollywood Senior Producer Kathy Samuels to be its new senior VP, programming, reporting to Terry Wood, president of creative affairs and development for Viacom’s two first-run production units at King World and Paramount.

In the newly created position, Samuels will work closely with Wood in overseeing the development and production of new programming for the division, as well as Entertainment Tonight, The Insider, Dr. Phil and all brand extensions of the properties (including ET on MTV, ET UK, ET Canada and primetime CBS specials for Dr. Phil and ET).

At Access, which she helped launch in 1996, Samuels was responsible for overseeing daily production and promotion. During that time, she produced several primetime specials for NBC, including The Top Ten of 2000 and Backstage Access. Samuels also developed and produced projects for NBC Enterprises.