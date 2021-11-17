Paramount Plus Touts Its 'Best Week Ever' with More than 1 Million Signups

ViacomCBS said Paramount Plus had its most successful week yet since the rebrand from CBS All Access earlier this year, adding more than 1 million signups and setting a record for most hours streamed on the platform.

The big week was led by Mayor of Kingstown, from Taylor Sheridon, creator of the mega-popular Paramount Network linear series Yellowstone. ViacomCBS already declared earlier this week that the show was Paramount Plus' top original scripted drama since the rebrand.

ViacomCBS also cited the debut performances of family comedy film Clifford the Big Red Dog, CBS' Sunday NFL game coverage and CBS musical even Adele One Night Only as key audience drivers.

"This week we ushered in a mix of must-see originals, a blockbuster family film and top-tier sports that appealed to the whole household. This is a content strategy we will continue to lean into as we invest in scaling Paramount Plus," said Tom Ryan, president and CEO of ViacomCBS Streaming. "The remarkable levels of engagement we are seeing are a testament to the power of great storytelling on the service and the sheer breadth and depth of our content offering."

ViacomCBS said it added 4.3 million customers across its subscription streaming platforms in the third quarter to reach a total of 47 million subscribers. ■