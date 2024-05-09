Paramount Plus’ ‘Lioness’ Returns for Second Season
Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman to star to espionage thriller’s sophomore campaign
Paramount Plus has renewed its Taylor Sheridan-produced drama Lioness for a second season.
Lioness, formerly titled Special Ops: Lioness, stars Zoe Saldaña as a top CIA officer trying to balance her personal life while spearheading the country’s war on terror, according to the streaming service. Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, and James Jordan also star in the series.
The series debuted in July 2023 as the most-watched series premiere for the streaming service, with nearly six million viewers in its first week across Paramount Plus as well as a preview episode on Paramount Network, said the company.
“Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount Plus last year," said Paramount Global and President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios office of the CEO Chris McCarthy in a statement. "Driven by Taylor Sheridan's masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman’s and Zoe Saldaña’s remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey."
Lioness is executive-produced by Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman, Wagner, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.