Paramount Plus’ ‘Lioness’ Returns for Second Season

Paramount Plus has renewed its Taylor Sheridan-produced drama Lioness for a second season.

Lioness, formerly titled Special Ops: Lioness, stars Zoe Saldaña as a top CIA officer trying to balance her personal life while spearheading the country’s war on terror, according to the streaming service. Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, and James Jordan also star in the series.

The series debuted in July 2023 as the most-watched series premiere for the streaming service, with nearly six million viewers in its first week across Paramount Plus as well as a preview episode on Paramount Network, said the company.

“Lioness captivated audiences around the world as one of the most-watched global series premieres on Paramount Plus last year," said Paramount Global and President & CEO, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios office of the CEO Chris McCarthy in a statement. "Driven by Taylor Sheridan's masterful storytelling and Nicole Kidman’s and Zoe Saldaña’s remarkable performances, season two promises to immerse audiences in yet another riveting, adrenaline-fueled journey."

Lioness is executive-produced by Sheridan, Saldaña, Kidman, Wagner, David Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Keith Cox.