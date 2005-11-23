Paramount Net TV Hires Pair

Paramount Network Television has named Francisco Arias vice president of business affairs and Bridget Hegarty vice president of current programming.

Arias, who will report to senior VP of business affairs, Dan Kupetz, will oversee deals for pilots, series, and films.

He comes from Touchstone Television, where he was director of business affairs, handling shows including ABC’s Desperate Housewives and NBC’s Scrubs.

Hegarty, who will report to senior VP of current programming Tom Russo, will handle creative on shows including UPN’s Everybody Hates Chris and CBS’s Ghost Whisperer.

She comes from Twentieth Television, where she was director of current programming.