Paramount, King World pushing Dr. Phil

Paramount Domestic TV and King World Productions made it official Friday, they're producing and distributing Dr. Phil for syndication.

The two Viacom syndication units will bring the talk show starring Dr. Phil McGraw, a regular on The Oprah Winfrey Show, to the small screen in fall 2002. Dr. Phil was created by Harpo Productions, Winfrey's Chicago-based production company. McGraw has been a regular guest on Winfrey's talk show since April 1998 and has been appearing each Tuesday since last season. McGraw is scheduled to appear each Tuesday again during the upcoming 2001-2002 season.

Described as a life strategies/self-help talk show for daytime and early fringe time periods, Dr. Phil will be produced by Paramount and distributed by King World. Harpo Productions is not co-producing the series as was rumored. The show will likely be taped out of New York, Chicago or Los Angeles sources say. McGraw is from Dallas and flies into Chicago each week for Winfrey's show.

- Joe Schlosser