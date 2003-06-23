Paramount folds in Big Ticket

Paramount Network Television and Paramount Domestic Television are

consolidating between them the TV-production operations of Big Ticket

Television.

Big Ticket's president, Larry Lyttle, will be departing.

Big Ticket, which has been part of Paramount since 1994, produces network and

first-run TV series, including first-runs Judge Judy and Judge Joe

Brown; UPN's Moesha and The Parkers; CBS' Hack; and The

WB Television Network's The Jamie Kennedy Experiment.

"For the past several months, Larry has discussed with us his interest and

desire to seek new and different opportunities for himself. Additionally, over

the past year, we have been reviewing the best way to run our television

operations in light of the economic conditions that exist in today's

marketplace," said Garry Hart, president of Paramount Television Production, and

Jonathan Dolgen, chairman of Viacom Entertainment Group, in a joint

statement.

"We believe that as part of our effort to position Paramount Television to

continue to be a strong and vibrant creative and economic force in the TV

business, we are required to seek operating efficiencies. Ultimately, we felt it

would be appropriate now to work with Larry and his team to integrate Big

Ticket's network series with Paramount Network Television and its first-run

shows with Paramount Domestic Television."

Lyttle was president of Spelling Television, also owned by Paramount, before

starting Big Ticket.

Prior to that, he spent eight years as vice president of creative affairs for

Warner Bros. Television before becoming a producer of series and made-for-TV

movies at the studio from 1990-92.