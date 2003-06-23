Paramount folds in Big Ticket
Paramount Network Television and Paramount Domestic Television are
consolidating between them the TV-production operations of Big Ticket
Television.
Big Ticket's president, Larry Lyttle, will be departing.
Big Ticket, which has been part of Paramount since 1994, produces network and
first-run TV series, including first-runs Judge Judy and Judge Joe
Brown; UPN's Moesha and The Parkers; CBS' Hack; and The
WB Television Network's The Jamie Kennedy Experiment.
"For the past several months, Larry has discussed with us his interest and
desire to seek new and different opportunities for himself. Additionally, over
the past year, we have been reviewing the best way to run our television
operations in light of the economic conditions that exist in today's
marketplace," said Garry Hart, president of Paramount Television Production, and
Jonathan Dolgen, chairman of Viacom Entertainment Group, in a joint
statement.
"We believe that as part of our effort to position Paramount Television to
continue to be a strong and vibrant creative and economic force in the TV
business, we are required to seek operating efficiencies. Ultimately, we felt it
would be appropriate now to work with Larry and his team to integrate Big
Ticket's network series with Paramount Network Television and its first-run
shows with Paramount Domestic Television."
Lyttle was president of Spelling Television, also owned by Paramount, before
starting Big Ticket.
Prior to that, he spent eight years as vice president of creative affairs for
Warner Bros. Television before becoming a producer of series and made-for-TV
movies at the studio from 1990-92.
