Paramount divvies McCluggage duties

Former Paramount Television chairman Kerry McCluggage's duties have been

turned over to two top executives, as expected.

Garry Hart, who has been president of Paramount Network Television, and

Joel Berman, who has been running Paramount Domestic Television, will handle

the Viacom Inc. studio's production and distribution chores, respectively.

Hart has been promoted to president of Paramount Television Production and

Berman to president of Paramount Worldwide Television Distribution.

Hart adds Viacom Productions and Big Ticket

Television to his responsibilities, while Berman assumes control

of Paramount International Television and Paramount Pay TV.

Spelling Television will continue to report to Viacom Entertainment Group

chairman Jonathan Dolgen.

McCluggage resigned late last year after Viacom took

control of United Paramount Network out of his hands and gave it to CBS TV president and CEO Les

Moonves.