Paramount divvies McCluggage duties
Former Paramount Television chairman Kerry McCluggage's duties have been
turned over to two top executives, as expected.
Garry Hart, who has been president of Paramount Network Television, and
Joel Berman, who has been running Paramount Domestic Television, will handle
the Viacom Inc. studio's production and distribution chores, respectively.
Hart has been promoted to president of Paramount Television Production and
Berman to president of Paramount Worldwide Television Distribution.
Hart adds Viacom Productions and Big Ticket
Television to his responsibilities, while Berman assumes control
of Paramount International Television and Paramount Pay TV.
Spelling Television will continue to report to Viacom Entertainment Group
chairman Jonathan Dolgen.
McCluggage resigned late last year after Viacom took
control of United Paramount Network out of his hands and gave it to CBS TV president and CEO Les
Moonves.
