Paramount Brings Worldwide TV Under One Roof

Paramount Pictures has put all of its worldwide TV distribution operations under one roof in a cost-savings measure.

Hal Richardson, the former DreamWorks SKG TV distribution head who has served as president of that area for Viacom since it acquired his company earlier this year, will now have all free and pay TV, as well as VOD, handled by one senior TV sales executive in each region.

Previously, television distribution—which encompassed the massive Paramount movie library—was either divided between free and pay television, or between domestic and international, which in both instances required the operation of parallel distribution organizations.

“By streamlining and reforming the division, we’ll achieve greater strategic and economic efficiency as we distribute Paramount’s product to the global television marketplace,” Richardson said in a statement.

Under the new management structure impacting sales, legal, finance, administrative and operations, Wendy Ferren is executive VP of worldwide TV distribution. Ferren joined Paramount from DreamWorks, where she spent a decade and was also second in command of its worldwide TV wing.

Among the appointments, Alex Fragen will serve as senior VP of domestic TV distribution after previously heading ancillary market sales for Paramount Pictures.

DreamWorks vets will oversee three key areas: Emlyn Barrios, VP of pay-per-view and VOD; Mary Basich, executive VP of business and legal affairs; and Anne Mallonee, senior VP of administration and operations.

Carolyn Scott has been named senior VP of finance after formerly serving as VP of motion picture planning for Paramount Pictures.